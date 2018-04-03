String of abuses clouds future of Saipan visa program
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HONOLULU — A push to save and expand a visa program unique to the Northern Mariana Islands is hitting skids after recent cases of
The visa classification, known as CW-1, allows employers to seek permission to hire foreign workers and is aimed at alleviating a
But a recent spate of visa abuses in the Northern Mariana Islands has cast a shadow over efforts to bolster the program, due to sunset next year.
Just this month,
"Seen from the distance of Washington, D.C., this looks like a program that doesn't deserve to be continued — it's not being properly monitored for abuse," said Bruce Mailman, an attorney at Mailman & Kara in Saipan who has worked with companies employing workers on the CW-1 visa. Still, "it's a critical program for this place."
Only 4,999 visas have been allotted for 2019, half of what was available the previous year.
Cutting the number of visas threatens jobs and hurts the Marianas economy, Rep. Gregorio Sablan, a Democrat representing the islands, said in a March 23 statement. He also has said recent violations of U.S. law give the Marianas a black eye and make it increasingly challenging to maintain a sufficient workforce.
A bill introduced in January by Sablan and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican who recently visited the islands, seeks to extend the program for another decade. It would increase the number of visas allotted and crack down on oversight.
Provisions to defend against
The U.S. Labor Department has found contractors with the Hong Kong firm Imperial Pacific in violation of most of those requirements. Imperial Pacific is building a casino in Saipan, the largest of the Northern Mariana Islands. But construction stalled as thousands of illegal workers returned home to China following an FBI raid after a Chinese man died in a construction accident.
The legislation is on hold as Congress is in recess until April 9. By the time lawmakers are back in session, the government will already be accepting applications for 2019.
Companies have long known the CW-1 program would end but continued to
But that incentive is disappearing. Incremental changes over the years have raised the visa's required hourly wage to $7.05, and by this September it will match the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
Saipan businesses that rely on the program are scrambling to make changes. Hong Electric Enterprises, an electric supply firm, has brought in employees on CW-1 permits for years and is working to transition some workers to other visas given uncertainty over the program. "We cannot afford to lose key personnel," said Carol Tamparong, a Hong Electric manager who originally came on a permit.
Employers could consider visas including the H-1B for skilled workers or the H-2B for seasonal work, as a federal cap that applies in other states doesn't apply to the Northern Mariana Islands, given the local
By comparison, a CW-1 visa applies only within the commonwealth and doesn't allow the holder to travel or work elsewhere in the U.S.
More than half of the Northern Mariana Islands' workforce is from China, the Philippines and elsewhere, filling 80
Without those workers, the commonwealth's economy would have clocked as much as a 62
Demand for the CW-1 program exceeded the number of available permits for the first time in 2016, and the report predicted a
Foreign workers are vital to the islands, Mailman said.
"Because of our distance from the U.S. mainland, it's kind of hard to entice people to come out here for jobs that pay below the scale for what they're used to, despite being a tropical paradise," he said.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.