US museum stalls Hiroshima exhibit over nuke weapon ban push
A
A
Share via Email
A museum in a once-secret New Mexico city that developed the atomic bomb has put an exhibit from Japan on hold because its theme of abolishing nuclear weapons.
The Los Alamos Historical Museum in Los Alamos, New Mexico, recently announced it won't be hosting a
The move comes as the Los Alamos National Laboratory is competing with the Savannah River Site in South Carolina to continue production of plutonium "pits."
Scientists working in the then-secret city of Los Alamos developed the atomic bomb as part of the World War II-era Manhattan Project. The bombs were later dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.