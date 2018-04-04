Artists unveil statue questioning Denmark's role in slavery
HELSINKI — Two artists have unveiled a statue of a black woman — a piece questioning the Nordic country's colonial past in the Caribbean and its role in slavery — in the Danish capital.
The nearly seven-meter (23-feet) tall sculpture, dubbed "I am Queen Mary," is said to be the first statue of a black woman publicly displayed in Denmark.
It depicts a black woman sitting proudly in a chair, holding a torch in one hand and a cane cutter in the other in a reference to plantation slaves' struggle for freedom.
Virgin Islands-based artist La Vaughn Belle and her Danish colleague Jeannette Ehlers said Wednesday the figure represents Mary Thomas, a slave who led an uprising in the former Danish colony of St. Croix in 1878.
