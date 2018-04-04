NYC bracing for major subway line shutdown next year
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Residents and businesses are already bracing for the shutdown of one of New York City's busiest subway lines a year from now.
The New York Times says the "L'' train between Brooklyn and Manhattan will be halted for 15 months to repair Superstorm Sandy damage to an East River tunnel.
Vehicle traffic in some areas could increase 70
Manhattan's 14th Street will become the nation's busiest bus route.
Seventy buses an hour will stream across the Williamsburg Bridge onto narrow Chinatown and SoHo streets.
The West Village is expecting 5,000 bicyclists on freshly laid paths.
On Tuesday,
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority does not comment on litigation, but says the tunnel repairs are desperately needed.
___
Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.