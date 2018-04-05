London struggles to fight crime spike as 2018 murders soar
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Friends say Israel Ogunsola was a bubbly young man with a knack for making people laugh.
This week the 18-year-old became London's 53rd murder victim of 2018. The British capital is being shaken by a spike in deadly violence, much of it involving young people with knives caught up in gang feuds.
If the trend continues, London will far surpass the 130 murders it saw in 2017 and reach a number not seen since the early 2000s.
Police and community workers say London's surge in violence is partly driven by battles over control of the illegal drug trade and a "postcode war" between street gangs.
The crime wave has multiple causes, from cuts in police budgets to social media posts that can incite violence.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Montreal-born yoga teacher planned breakup with alleged killer, N.S. jury told
-
Self-taught carpenter building a whole new skill set in adulthood
-
Power outages, major collision in southern Ontario due to windstorm
-
Complaints dismissed against Judge Gregory Lenehan: 'He prides himself in his sense of fairness'
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.