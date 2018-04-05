Sesame Place theme park staff trained in autism awareness
The Sesame Place theme park in Pennsylvania has been designated a certified autism
The credentialing board is an industry leader in autism training for professionals and educators. Sesame Place is the first theme park to receive the board's certification.
Sesame Place added information to its
The park is also opening two quiet rooms on Sesame Island with adjustable lighting.
One of Sesame Place's walk-around characters is Julia, a Sesame Street Muppet with autism.
The park, located in Langhorne outside Philadelphia, opens April 28 for the season.
