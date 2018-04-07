Latest: Northern California drenched by 'Pineapple Express'
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a wet California storm (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
Northern California was drenched by a powerful "Pineapple Express" storm that flooded roadways, forced flight cancellations and caused a rare baseball rainout.
No major problems were reported after the heaviest rain from the "atmospheric river" of subtropical moisture moved through from Hawaii late Friday. But flood warnings and watches remain in effect Saturday for the Sierra Nevada, the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco and other areas. Forecasters say runoff from melting snow could add to the chance of rapidly rising streams and rivers.
Police rescued a man who became trapped in a rain-swollen drainage channel near Sacramento. The state capital saw more than 1.17 inches nearly 3
San Francisco International Airport reported about 150 cancelled flights were
