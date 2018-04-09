Alaska, Delta stay on top in annual airline quality report
A
A
Share via Email
Researchers at Wichita State University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Monday released their annual rankings of U.S. airlines. Their calculations are based on government figures for on-time arrivals, mishandled bags, bumping passengers off oversold flights, and complaint rates during 2017. Each airline's 2016 ranking is in parentheses.
1. Alaska Airlines (1)
2. Delta Air Lines (2)
3. JetBlue Airways (4)
4. Hawaiian Airlines (5)
5. Southwest Airlines (6)
6. SkyWest (7)
7. Virgin America (3)
8. United Airlines (8)
9. American (9)
10. ExpressJet (10)
11. Frontier Airlines (12)
12. Spirit Airlines (11)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.