Cancer survivor runs marathon for Las Vegas shooting victims
LAS VEGAS — A group of runners from Las Vegas will travel across the country to race in the Boston Marathon in
KVVU-TV reports the oldest of the competitors is 79-year-old Bob Ashby, a two-time cancer survivor.
Ashby, who doesn't have a direct link to the shooting, says the night of the Oct. 1 shooting changed everyone's life.
Ashby, or "Irish Bob," began running at age 71, after his first round of chemotherapy.
This will be Ashby's first time running in the Boston Marathon.
Ashby says he also is running to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Ashby and his team of supporters leave for Boston on Thursday.
The Boston Marathon is scheduled for April 16.
