Fiddling to be celebrated at festival at Homestead monument
BEATRICE, Neb. — Fiddle playing will be celebrated at a festival this spring at the Homestead National Monument in southeast Nebraska.
The 20th annual Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival and Acoustic Band Contest will be held at the monument on May 26.
The event will begin with free fiddle and harmonica workshops in the morning before the competition begins for more than $3,000 in prizes.
Competitors will be grouped together by their experience levels. But all the songs in the competition have to have been in existence before the Homestead National Monument was established in 1936.
The monument sits four miles west of Beatrice, along Nebraska Highway 4.
