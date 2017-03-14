Video: How cities are keeping nature alive in the urban jungle

City life can be bad for you: Air pollution, excessive noise and a dearth of green spaces leave urbanites chronically sick and stressed-out, writes Florence Williams in a new book, The Nature Fix. But a walk in the woods or on the beach lowers heart rates and stress hormones, and may even help us feel more focused and sociable. With good planning, Williams writes, it’s possible to create “cities of awe” with the benefits of the great outdoors built right in.

Some cities around the world are making strides.

Plant trees: One of the most important things cities can do is also the easiest. Trees attract birds, and birdsong lifts our spirits. The smell of cypress seems to ease fatigue. And that’s not to mention the dramatic air-quality benefits. Toronto earned a shout-out from Williams for its 10 million trees.

Bring parks to people: Nearly half of Singapore is covered with green space — a remarkable achievement in an Asian metropolis of 5.4 million. The city-state’s goal is to get 90 per cent of its residents within 400 metres of a park. The number now stands at 70 per cent.

Bring out the best in bodies of water: Oceans, lakes and rivers are “soothing and universally loved” Williams said, so cities should keep them beautiful and make them easy to access. Wellington, New Zealand has a vast marine preserve, nicknamed the “snorkel trail,” right inside the city limits.

Push kids to play: Immersion in nature has been linked to better mood and behaviour, increased focus and improved school performance in kids. Fukuoka City, Japan has taken disused school parking lots and transformed them into mini-ecosystems called biotopes, complete with resident ducks and swampy paddy fields to explore.