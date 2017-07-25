Can't buy me better bus mates

Nobody likes a loud-talker beside them on the bus. But for transit systems that need to move so many different people, ensuring order and decorum is a big ask.

Too big, perhaps.

The go-tactic for decades has been instructional posters plastered alongside ads on subways, streetcars and bus shelters.

But transit marketing consultants and ridership advocates say the thousands spent on these ad campaigns aren’t truly meant to change how riders treat one another. For many campaigns, the goal isn’t better riders; it’s more riders.

In 2012, Vancouver transit agency TransLink held an online contest to determine what riders’ biggest pet peeves were, and created ads based on the results. The characters were an online hit with Vancouver residents, and Calgary Transit even borrowed the characters for their etiquette campaign.

It may not have created a city of perfectly-mannered transit riders. But that was never the point.

The top goal of this campaign was attracting more Facebook fans. “The primary goal of the campaign was to increase the number of fans of the TransLink Facebook page,” wrote Robert Willis, a communications adviser to the agency, in a paper. The program, which came with a $9,600 price tag, was designed with the stated goal of increasing TransLink’s number of Facebook likes by 1,000 to “build its brand and engage with customers.”

When virality is the big goal, and actual behavioural change coming somewhere behind, the message can be muddled. “A lot of them will tell you what not to do, but won’t actually tell you why you shouldn’t do it,” says Chris Braden, creative director at Bruce Mau Design, of some of the campaigns showed to him by Metro.

Toronto’s TTC channeled the frustration of its own riders, and waded through the many complaints aimed at the agency itself to develop its latest campaign which reprints tweets from frustrated riders. Braden called their ad “a bit passive aggressive. [...] The TTC is kind of avoiding their responsibility to educate riders.”

Transit advocates say while these messages are necessary, they can sometimes pit rider against rider over situations that are rooted in the actual transit network’s inefficiencies.

Riders “don’t just want the people to take their backpacks off. They want lower fares, they want two-hour transfers,” said Jessica Bell of TTCRiders, in an interview with The Guardian.

When the term manspreading first took the internet by storm, Seattle’s Sound Transit jumped on it. “Humour is one of the key values of our brand,” said Kathryn Van Sanden in a previous interview. “As the authority, we can’t really make riders move.”