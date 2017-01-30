Transcona BIZ urges Winnipeg to pilot solar-powered waste bins

A local business group is pushing city hall to pilot new solar-powered waste bins in hopes of eliminating the problem of overflowing trash cans.

Alex Morrison, executive director of the Transcona BIZ, appeared before Monday’s meeting of the environment committee, along with area-Coun. Russ Wyatt.

Morrison pitched the committee on buying new solar-powered waste bins to be installed at ten sites around Transcona, such as Regent Avenue between Day and Bond Street, and Transcona Centennial Square.

She explained these bins are powered to compress waste, and hold up to five times more materials than the city’s current receptacles.

That means these bins are less likely to overflow, which damages the neighbourhood’s reputation and attracts pesky insects, like wasps.

“People really have a sense of pride in their community, so if there’s garbage and litter it’s one of those things that starts to breed more disrespect of the community,” Morrison told reporters on Monday.

“People aren’t really just cavalierly throwing their trash aside. They want to put it some place, but if there is no place to put it then they have no option.”

Morrison said these bins are located in cities around the world, and in Canadian centres such as Edmonton, Vancouver, Edmonton and Kenora.

“Africa, South America ,Europe, Australia, Asia, everywhere—except Winnipeg,” Wyatt said.

He complained the city lacks a sufficient number of waste bins on regional streets and in parks, which he blames on cost-cutting from the mayor’s inner circle.

Because the solar-powered containers can handle more waste, crews wouldn’t have to empty them as often, which would save the city money in the long-term, Morrison explained.

She added that the containers are sealed and can last up to 72 hours without sunlight.

Morrison also showed the committee how operators can monitor how full each container is through an app.

One unit costs around $5,000 or $10,000 for both a garbage and recycling container.