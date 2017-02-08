Chinatown neon rooster sign search becomes … a B.C. election issue?

Ninety-nine years after Kim Chan Logan’s great-grandfather Quai Chan co-founded a benevolent society in a Vancouver Chinatown building, she’s now joined a public search for a piece of that building’s history.

The Sai Woo restaurant — a modern fusion eatery in the same space as its 1920s-founded namesake — posted a $500 reward for its predecessor’s giant neon rooster sign on Jan. 24.

“Help us find the old Sai Woo Chop Suey neon sign which previously shone at 158 East Pender St.,” the restaurant posted to its Facebook page, “and we’ll make it worth your while…!”

When Chan Logan saw media coverage of the restaurant’s sign search, she immediately recognized a mural depicting her great-grandfather — a tailor who emigrated from China to Vancouver in the late 1800s — upon the eatery’s brick walls.

The 46-year-old remembered the building’s distinctive neon rooster sign from her 1970s childhood, and thought the search for it seemed especially fitting with the Year of the Rooster, which began Jan. 28.

“I definitely remember that sign and many of the neon signs in Chinatown growing up,” she told Metro in an interview. “Most people who spent time as a child in Chinatown would remember the sights, the signs and — of course — the smells.

“A lot of people want to bring pieces of that back to life.

“When a lot of Chinese people came to Canada, there were a lot of restrictions on where you could live, what professions you could have and eventually there was the Head Tax to try to discourage people from setting down roots here … Some people are actually reluctant to talk about the past, especially if there was hardship. But if you’re trying to preserve your heritage you need those details.”

One thing that could help her rooster-finding efforts is the fact that Chan Logan is about to spend three months talking face-to-face with hundreds of locals.

That’s because the current Telus employee entered the provincial election in the riding of Vancouver-Kensington for the BC Liberals — going up against incumbent two-term NDP MLA Mable Elmore — and decided to carry a photo of the Sai Woo Chop Suey rooster sign on her iPad in hopes someone might offer a clue to its whereabouts.

And although Chinatown isn’t actually in the riding, she said it’s “hands-down one of the most multicultural communities in the country” which includes many Chinese-Canadians, and she also will be attending numerous Chinese community events throughout the campaign.

Questioned about locals’ concerns about not only the loss of heritage, but also rising rents and development pressures pushing low-income Chinese-Canadian residents out of their historic neighbourhood, Chan Logan said, “there’s no simple answer.”

“I do know it’s a concern,” she said. “There’s no simple answer for how to preserve the heritage of Chinatown and its future uses, but I think there’s a lot of discussion happening right now about that and it’s so important to hear what people think and understand their concerns.

“The most important thing is to make sure the community is a liveable community, and one that is thriving.”

And while the neighbourhood she remembers from her childhood has already changed dramatically since the 1970s, she insisted its “spirit is still alive.”

“I remember having lunch, buying fresh produce, going to the dried goods stores, the barbecued meats hanging in the windows,” she recalled. “You still see much of that today.