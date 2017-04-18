Scrapping BC Hydro's Site C dam could save B.C. $1.7B: UBC study

On the election campaign hustings, B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark appeared in the province’s northeast Tuesday to bolster her jobs credentials among backers of the Site C hydro dam, currently under construction near Fort St. John.



Her government has already spent roughly $1.8 billion on preparations and contracts for the 1,100 megawatt energy project, which would flood nearly 10,000 hectares of land — including First Nations territories and farmland.



“Site C means thousands of jobs and 100 years of clean, affordable, and reliable power,” she boasted in a release about the $9 billion project, which her party said would contribute $3 billion to the provincial economy.



Clark’s visit to the dam construction site, however, coincided with the release of a 160-page, peer-reviewed University of British Columbia report that concludes the exact opposite — and that suggests cancelling or pausing the project pending further review could save taxpayers up to $1.65 billion.



Its three authors crunched the numbers provided by the dam’s proponent, BC Hydro, and compared energy demand predictions from the last time the project was proposed, in 1981.



They concluded that even with $1.9 billion already spent, Site C is not yet “past the point of no return,” said UBC geography professor Karen Bakker, Canada Research Chair in political economy, in a phone interview.



“Were Site C to be reviewed by the BCUC today, it would never be approved because it's so weak — it's so uneconomic compared to the alternatives … Even BC Hydro's own forecasts … would not result in the increases in demand that justify Site C on their current timeline,” Bakker told Metro.



None of BC Hydro’s 1981 demand predictions came to pass, and the project was rejected by the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) which reviews energy projects in the province — with the exception of Site C, which was instead scrutinized and approved by a Joint Review Panel with the federal government.



But BC Hydro insisted on its website that government assessments of the project were “rigorous and independent” and that “the conclusion of the three-year environmental review was that the effects of the Site C project are justified by the long-term benefits it will provide.”



Additionally, the joint review ruled that “Site C would be the least expensive of the alternatives, and its cost advantages would increase with the passing decades as inflation makes alternatives more costly.”



But without the BCUC’s scrutiny of the dam’s economics, Bakker and her fellow researchers tried to “systematically” crunch the numbers themselves.



They concluded that the energy generated by the dam “will be impossible to sell even at a break-even price” given current electricity prices and demand, and that on average such projects end up costing taxpayers between 27 and 42 per cent more than budgeted.



“This is the first report that does the numbers, and in essence it kind of substitutes for what the B.C. Utilities Commission would have done had it been offered an opportunity to review" Site C, she explained.



Cancelling Site C by June 30, 2017 “would save the B.C. taxpayer between $500 million and $1.65 billion,” she said, “despite the fact that BC Hydro will have already incurred $1.87 billion in costs” and would have to pay millions to cancel contracts and remediate the already disturbed areas.



“We’re confident it's going to stimulate a non-partisan conversation about the desirability of doing this,” Bakker said. “It's a non-partisan, common-sense sober second thought.”