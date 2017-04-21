Stolen suitcase thrown on tracks causes chaos at Bloor-Yonge TTC
The subway was shut down at the height of the morning rush hour for about 20 minutes.
The Bloor-Yonge subway station was evacuated briefly at the peak of the Friday morning rush hour after police say a stolen suitcase was thrown on the tracks.
The subway was closed between Eglinton and Union stations on Line 1, and St. George and Broadview stations on Line 2, at around 8:30 a.m.
Police said the evacuation occurred after a man stole a suitcase and threw it onto the tracks.
The incident was reported as suspicious and a potential threat to public safety.
Police said they have retrieved the suitcase and are “reuniting it with [the] rightful owner.”
The subway was up and running again at around 8:50 a.m., about 20 minutes after the confusion began.