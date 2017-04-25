‘Traumatic event:’ Foster home operator speaks after fatal fire in Orleans

The operator of the foster home where a teenage girl was killed in a fire Friday has release a statement to say it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

“On April 21, 2017, a tragic fire occurred in Orleans, in one of our foster care homes, taking the vibrant life of a 16-year-old girl that was currently in our care,” David Corkery, co-director of Stepping Stones Foster Care, said in a statement on Tuesday, and clarified that the organization does not operate group homes.

“Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the needs of this young women's family, foster family, and youth that were in the home, and the staff that were involved in this traumatic event,” he said, before asking for privacy.

Stepping Stones Foster Care Inc. is private organization licenced by Ontario’s Ministry of Children and Youth Services to provide residential care for children and youth.

It supports 34 foster homes and provides care for 60 children in the National Capital Region, which accounts for about a third of the foster care in the region.

Teenage victim not from Ottawa area

On Monday, the coroner’s office in Ottawa confirmed the victim of Friday’s fatal fire was a teenage girl.

She came to the group home from outside the Ottawa area, according to the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa.

“These homes can be accessed by child welfare authorities across the province,” they said in a statement.

The agency did not say where the girl came from.

Fire still considered suspicious

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the house at 1105 Old Montreal Road, in Orleans.

Several residents were able to escape the fire safely, but the teenage girl was not able to get out, according to Ottawa Fire