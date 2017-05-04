B.C. Liberals quietly return $250K as 62% say cash buys influence

Do big political donations curry favour with British Columbia’s government?

Nearly two-thirds of British Columbians apparently think so, according to new Forum Research poll results obtained by Metro on Wednesday — and the issue will affect the way 58 per cent of voters cast their ballots next Tuesday.

“That donations are still in the public’s consciousness this deep into the campaign suggests none of the leading parties have developed a solution that’s suitable to most voters,” said pollster Lorne Bozinoff in a statement.

The results were obtained to Metro as Elections B.C. revealed on Wednesday that the B.C. Liberals have quietly returned a total of almost $250,000 in improper donations since April, with $59,023 refunded to donors in the past week, and a further $109,715 of contributions having the donor’s identity revised in records. (The NDP have returned $11,290).

The refunds came amidst an ongoing investigation by a special prosecutor and the RCMP’s Sensitive Investigations Unit into allegations corporate donors were being concealed behind their lobbyists.

But while B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark has maintained that voters are more concerned about issues affecting their pocketbooks, the Forum poll found that six-in-ten voters said the political donations issue would influence how they vote on May 9.

The pollster asked, “Do large donations from corporations, unions, or individuals gain those donors more favourable results from government decisions than non-donors?”

The B.C. Liberals have committed to reforms requiring parties to report their donors publicly in real-time, and promised "independent panel" to review political donations in B.C.

The B.C. NDP and Greens have pledged to ban corporate and union donations entirely if they win on May 9, with the Green Party refusing such gifts unilaterally ahead of the election.

The B.C. Liberals received $13.1 million in 2016. That was more than double the NDP's $6.2 million in donations, and the Greens' $0.8 million last year.

Last week, Integrity B.C. published an e-book identifying a group of top industry donors to the B.C. Liberals who donated $56 million to the party over 12 years while raking in many times that in contracts, at least $15 billion of taxpayers’ money — which the watchdog’s founder Dermod Travis called “pork-barrelling.”