Eight-year-old girl struck by vehicle in northwest

A young girl was hit by a car in the city’s northwest Thursday morning.
According to the Calgary Police Service, officers were called to the area of Citadel Drive and Citadel Meadows NW after reports of an eight-year-old girl being struck by a vehicle.
Police said the little girl was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
There is no word yet on if charges are to follow.