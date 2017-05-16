Vancouver goes back to the drawing board, seeks input on new city logo
The city shelved previous attempt at a new wordmark this spring after the unveiled design was met with criticism and ridicule.
Vancouver is heading back to the drawing board after its botched attempt to update the city logo this spring.
The city announced Tuesday it was seeking feedback until May 25 through talkvancouver.com to guide the design of a new wordmark. The results will be compiled into a creative brief that will be part of the official call for designs in June.
In February, city council approved a new logo that was created for Vancouver by a design company for $8,000. It was the first update to the logo in 10 years, a minimalist and clean design with ‘City of Vancouver’ spelled out in green and blue Gotham font.
The logo was met with ridicule for its simplicity and faced criticism because of the lack of public consultation around its creation. A group of designers sent an open letter to the city against it.
As a result of the feeback, Mayor Gregor Robertson announced that the new design was being shelved and that the city had enlisted the B.C. chapter of the Graphic Designers of Canada to lead the process to come up with a new city wordmark.
Following the call for designs in June, submissions will be whittled down to three finalists. Later this summer the public will have the opportunity to vote on the designs and choose the new logo.
Talk Vancouver is an online public consultation panel open to all city residents.
