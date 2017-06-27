News

Calgary police seek assistance identifying trailer thief

The driver of the Silver 2008 to 2014 GMC Sierra 2500 or 3500 crew cab is sought in relation to a theft of a travel trailer from a southeast Calgary compound

Do you know the driver of this truck?

Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle that was recently used in a series of commercial break-ins.

According to police, around 9 p.m. on June 19, someone driving a newer model GMC Sierra truck broke into a fenced compound, located in the 3000 block of 78 Avenue SE. Once inside the compound, the person attempted to steal a travel trailer but was unable to due to a wheel lock.

After the incident, the individual broke into another secured compound located in the 6000 block of 30 Street SE. A white 2015 Laredo travel trailer was stolen from the compound parking lot.

The truck is described as a Silver 2008 to 2014 GMC Sierra 2500 or 3500 crew cab, with a red slip tank in the bed of the truck. 

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers. 

