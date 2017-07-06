B.C. tuna canners Raincoast and Ocean’s hook eco praise

“Why would we not do that?” quipped Ian Ricketts, vice-president of Ocean Brand, in a phone interview. “We’re only talking three to five cents more a can; it still leaves us competitive.”

The Vancouver-based tuna canning company hooked high praise from the environmental group Greenpeace on Wednesday as a beacon of more sustainable practices.

In fact, Greenpeace’s fourth annual Canned Tuna Sustainability Ranking gave two of its Top 5 marks to companies in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland.

Most eco-friendly of all North American brands, the ranking concluded, is based in nearby Richmond, B.C. — Raincoast Trading.

Rather than resist change, Ricketts told Metro such companies are schooling their entire industry that sustainability isn’t just better for the dwindling global tuna stocks. It’s also profitable with customers.

“Consumers expect brands to source responsibly,” he said. "… They're helping change how fishing is done. You’re saying protecting our oceans matters to them.”

Making the shift across all of its tuna product lines wasn’t easy, however.

“After 10 years of working at this, we’ve had made major gains in the last year or two,” he revealed. “We’re really proud of it.

“We had to work with our suppliers to basically change how tuna is caught and consumed for the Canadian consumer. We’ve committed to doing all we can to ensure our fishing pressure has the least disruption to the ocean ecosystem.”

Among the best practices are pole-and-line fishing, which is exactly as it sounds even if hard to imagine individual anglers — largely in the Maldives — manage to haul in enough tuna to meet demand for the popular fish. Not only does it employ more islanders than other fisheries, but it has “literally zero” by-catch, meaning only tuna are caught.

Also on the list is circle-hook fishing, which reduces by-catch significantly, Ricketts explained. And Ocean’s doesn’t source any Bluefin tuna, considered most endangered.

“What we are not seeing is strong enough action by major supermarket chains to direct consumers toward those more sustainable options and remove unsustainably-caught tuna from shelves,” said Greenpeace Canada’s senior oceans strategist Sarah King, in a statement.

So while Overwaitea Foods — which owns Save-On and Urban Fare — netted good grades on Greenpeace’s list alongside Costco chain’s Kirkland tuna brand and Whole Foods’ 365 line, poor grades went to Sobeys (which owns Safeway) and Loblaw (which owns Superstore, No Frills, and President’s Choice).