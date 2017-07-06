Oh Canada, what's that marijuana leaf?

Mayor Naheed Nenshi already has concerns about particulars of the city's stance on marijuana legislation and rules, but in the wake of this Canada Day, he's also dissing the federal government's plan to legalize weed on the same day as many Canadians will be taking to the streets in red white and maple leaf regalia.

On Thursday, during an intergovernmental affairs committee meeting, the mayor had some thoughts on the city's official advocacy stance to be delivered to the provincial government.

"I am advocating very, very hard with the federal government that July 1 is the stupidest possible day," Nenshi said at the meeting, and then later expanding on his concern with reporters.

"I'm probably being overly paranoid about this, but I feel like a public holiday, when you invite hundreds of thousands of people downtown, is just not the best first day to try such a major policy change."

Around the table, councillors like Peter Demong, Richard Pootmans, Gian-Carlo Carra and Brian Pincott couldn't agree on the city's position over sales in pharmacies or if they were in favour of a more grassroots, entrepreneurial toke on business.

Councillors did agree the city shouldn't take a hard stance on the legal age to partake.

"I really continue to personally advocate that 21 is the right thing to do," said Nenshi. "Some folks say that it will create a black market of illicit product for people under the age of 21... but I have a lot of trouble believing that."

The mayor also said he has personal concerns with colleges and universities having campus dispensaries, although the City of Calgary administrators confirmed they have no jurisdiction at those locations.