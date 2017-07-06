Researchers dig into forgotten shanty town in Mill Creek Ravine

It might feel like a serene escape from the city, but the Mill Creek Ravine was once occupied by a meat-packing plant and shanty town where disabled First World War veterans neighboured with low-paid industrial workers.

MacEwan University students are joining University of Chicago phD student Haeden Stewart this summer in digging up pieces of Edmonton’s murky industrial history.



“They were living basically on small platforms – originally with tents, then they’re building tiny little shacks that are kind of the classic depression-era shacks covered in tar paper,” Stewart said of the community formerly known as Ross Acreage.

“But they’re also dealing with the fact that they’re directly downstream of three meat-packing plants, a coal mine and a brick factory. And they’re constantly being flooded out.

“It’s a pretty harsh life.”

This is Stewart’s second summer surveying and excavating in Mill Creek.

This year, he’s focusing on a spot near WC Tubby Bateman Park that housed Vogel’s Meats – a plant that burned down in 1906, was rebuilt and closed about a decade later.

His team, which also includes Dr. Katie Biitner with MacEwan’s anthropology department, is still finding bricks and cement alongside animal bones that were discarded at the end of each workday, as well as remains of animals that residents hunted for food.

“There’s tons of bones in the bank coming out,” Stewart said.

He’s also found remains of shacks, toys and other trash that kept accumulating after the city forced out Ross Acreage residents in the 1950s following the construction of Connors Road.

“It became a dumping ground for 20 years. So throughout '40s and '50s and '60s, most of the communities around here would just informally dump their trash down the side,” he said, adding it remains the most polluted creek in Edmonton.

It was not until the 1970s that community push to clean up the space planted the seeds for what is now one of Edmonton’s most beloved park areas.

“Now it just kind of seems like it’s always been this way,” Stewart said.

“So it’s kind of funny to dig under what looks like, and what really is, one of the quintessential spots of nature in the city.”