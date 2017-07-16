Three-year-old girl dies in truck rollover west of Calgary
A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition after the crash
A three-year-old girl from Stoney First Nation is dead after a rollover on Highway 1A Saturday evening.
Cochrane RCMP say they were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m., about 1 kilometre west of the Goodstoney Rodeo Grounds.
The child was the only passenger in the truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dirver, a 32-year-old man from Stoney First Nation was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police have yet to rule out alcohol or speed as factors in the rollover.
