Three-year-old girl dies in truck rollover west of Calgary

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition after the crash

Police are not ruling out any factors in the crash as their investigation continues.

A three-year-old girl from Stoney First Nation is dead after a rollover on Highway 1A Saturday evening.

Cochrane RCMP say they were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m., about 1 kilometre west of the Goodstoney Rodeo Grounds.

The child was the only passenger in the truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dirver, a 32-year-old man from Stoney First Nation was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police have yet to rule out alcohol or speed as factors in the rollover.

