Man dies after suspected drowning off Nova Scotia beach

A man is dead after a suspected drowning in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say on Saturday around 2 p.m., a 59-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, both from Sydney, were swimming in the ocean at Port Hood Beach.

Both ran into trouble and needed help getting back to shore.

“The woman was brought safely back while the man, after several attempts at resuscitation were made, was pronounced dead,” a police statement said.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.