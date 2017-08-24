Race-based data collection needed to address equity issues in education: report

Pressure is mounting for Ontario schools to start collecting race-based data on their students.

The latest push comes from a report by York Universty researchers, who recommend the change in order to properly address equity issues in education.

"By not having this data, we miss the opportunity to relate to the students and understand the questions they have and the resources they need," said Carl James, professor in York's faculty of education, who helped compile the report.

"Some school boards keep data on the parents' dates of birth. We collect data based on things like gender and language. There's no reason why we should not be using race as one of those identity factors that impact student learning experiences."

Last year, the University of Toronto became the first post-secondary institution in the province to commit to collecting race-based information. Then, earlier this year, U of T launched the Black Student Application Program, aimed at bringing more diversity to its medical school.

James said race-based data would help develop appropriate programming for students who come from minority and marginalized backgrounds. He hopes all levels of the education system will respond to the call.

Earlier this year the province launched a three-year anti-racism strategic plan, which included a policy to collect race-related information in the sectors of education, child welfare and justice.

"We know that what gets measured, gets done," reads a statement to Metro from the Anti-Racism Directorate, a provincial task force. "We need the data to show where outcomes are inequitable and which communities are falling behind due to systemic barriers."