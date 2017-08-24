'Terrible tragedy': Toronto families watch as floods sweep Bangladesh

Emotions are running high as thousands of Bangladeshi-Canadians watch powerful floods destroy their native country.

"It's beyond logic what's happening," said Rimon Mahmud, who moved to Toronto from Bangladesh with his family in 2013. Many members of his extended family as well as friends still live in the South Asian country, and he's concerned for their safety as unusually heavy rains continue to cause damage.

"Imagine a mother seeing her child washed away, and she can't do anything about it. Such a terrible tragedy," he added.

For the past few days, wide-scale flooding in parts of India, Nepal and Bangladesh have killed nearly 1,000 people, washed away homes, caused landslides, left infrastructure in ruins and destroyed thousands of hectares of crops, according to reports from The Associated Press.

Local governments and NGOs are appealing to international community for intervention, saying close to 40 million people are now facing serious food shortages and disease outbreaks.

Mahmud and the Toronto-Bangladeshi community have set up an emergency relief effort, collecting donations to send to those affected by the flooding. Their online fundraising campaign had raised nearly $12,000 by Thursday evening.

Mahmud said the community has also reached out to the Canadian governemnt to request support for the people who currently have no access to clean water, food and shelter.

He said they're "overwhelmed" by the support their campaign has received so far, but know it's nowhere near what the need on the ground is.

"Even if you spare your coffee for a couple of days, that $10 could buy 10 pounds of rice for a family in desperate need," he said. "We all will leave this world some day, and what matters is if we can positively impact somebody's life."