New idea: A quick fix for Toronto's cycling woes

Amid efforts to build more bike lanes, one city councillor is floating a new idea to to ensure smooth rides.

Beaches-East York Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon wants the city to add do-it-yourself bicycle repair stations to parks, something she considers a simple and effective way of making it easier for cyclists to traverse the cities.

The proposal was born from a personal experience.

"One of my team members had a flat the other night, and no one was around to help," McMahon said Friday.

The desparate situation was resolved by fellow Coun. Glen De Bearaemaeker who apparently always has a bike pump handy.

"We don't even have bike stations yet at City Hall," said McMahon. "If we are trying to promote cycling culture, we are going to need more of these kinds of initiatives in our city."

The TTC has, since last summer, installed self-service bike repair stops at various subway stations, putting repair equipment such as wrenches, screwdrivers and bike pumps at the disposal of cyclists. That's in addition to an increasing number of bike parking spaces at subway stations, all in an effort to encourage active transportation.

Other cities are already picking up on park tune-ups. It's happening in Minneapolis where McMahon — who chairs the city's Parks and Environment Commitee — attended a recent parks conference. Closer to home, bike stations have been isntalled in Windsor parks.