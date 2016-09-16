Calgary parent upset by CBE decision to cancel Vimy Ridge anniversary trip

One Calgary dad is upset by the Calgary Board of Education’s decision not to support his daughter’s class trip to the 100-year anniversary of Vimy Ridge.

Jason Jolicoeur’s daughter, Lindsay, is a grade 12 student at Bowness High School. Lindsay, along with dozens of other students, had signed up over a year ago for a school trip to the memorial site to celebrate the anniversary.

Last week Jolicoeur said he received a letter from the school, which he provided to Metro, saying the trip was a no-go,.

“The recent terror attacks and France’s continued state of emergency dictated this decision,” reads the letter.

Jolicoeur noted three other Alberta school boards were still making the trip, but Metro wasn’t able to confirm this by press time.

He said he’s disappointed.

“It made me scratch my head a little bit,” he said. “I went on the Government of Canada’s website and they currently have no state of emergency in France or nationwide advisory in effect— it’s just the usual ‘be cautious as you travel,’ ” he said.

But, the CBE said after canceling trips to France and Belgium last school year they decided to continue to ban after the “the French government elected to extend the nationwide state of emergency until late January 2017.”

The CBE said their decision was also based on the Canadian government travel advisory indicating travelers should “exercise a high degree of caution.”

“In the event that the Canadian government advisory changes to ‘exercise a normal degree of caution,’ and the state of emergency is lifted, trip proposals will be evaluated,” said the CBE.

Jolicoeur said if the Canadian government doesn’t feel it’s too dangerous to travel to France then the trip should go on.

“What a terrible message to be sending to school kids that in the face of adversity maybe you’re just better off staying home,” he said. “There has to be irony in that they’re going to the 100th anniversary of something that defined Canada as a nation, and 7,000 Canadian soldiers were wounded and they were all about the same age as these students.”