Calgary police officer, civilian injured in serious Marlborough Mall incident
EMS says the officer was taken to the Foothills in non-life threatening condition
A Calgary police officer and another civilian have been taken to hospital after a serious incident occurred at Marlborough Mall Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:15 p.m., EMS said first responders were called to treat two patients. One of the patients was a Calgary police officer, EMS said, adding the officer was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition with soft tissue injuries.
EMS said the other individual was taken to the Foothills in critical, life-threatening condition.
Police officers were patrolling the Sears store at Marlborough Mall Saturday afternoon.
Navian Ali, who works next to the Sears, which has been closed since the incident occurred, said she heard some commotion.
"It happened so fast," Ali said. "A lot of us were worried.
"It's really scary because nothing like this happened before."
More to come …
