Calgary police officer, civilian injured in serious Marlborough Mall incident

A Calgary police officer and another civilian have been taken to hospital after a serious incident occurred at Marlborough Mall Saturday afternoon.



Around 2:15 p.m., EMS said first responders were called to treat two patients. One of the patients was a Calgary police officer, EMS said, adding the officer was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition with soft tissue injuries.



EMS said the other individual was taken to the Foothills in critical, life-threatening condition.

