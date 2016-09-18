ASIRT launches investigation into Marlborough Mall machete attack on police officer

At the core of its investigation, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will determine what motivated a young man to wound a police officer with a machete during a brazen attack at Marlborough Mall Saturday afternoon.



On Sunday, ASIRT, which has launched two separate investigations, provided an update on two unrelated officer-involved shooting’s that occurred in Calgary on Saturday afternoon.



“It’s a very good thing that no one died in that incident,” said Susan Hughson, executive director of ASIRT.



Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, a Calgary police officer shot a 20-year-old, machete-wielding assailant at the Sears in Marlborough Mall, after the perpetrator slashed the officer, who endured severe and significant injury. The machete, 48 centimetres long, was purchased recently, Hughson said.



Earlier that day, around 1 p.m. at Blackfoot Truck Stop at 1840 Ave SE, another Calgary police officer shot at a vehicle, after the driver drove forward in the direction of the policeman. The driver had what appeared to be a rifle in the passenger seat and wasn’t obeying the officer’s commands to not start the vehicle.



A 15-year-old girl was also in the car, and was apprehended without any charges.



The machete-wielding man, 20, received emergency surgery at Foothills Medical Centre on Saturday and is in serious but stable condition. The officer, Hughson said, is in serious but stable condition.



ASIRT is asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the two incidents.



