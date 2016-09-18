Calgary council to take sting out of utility rate hike

The parade of taxpayer savings will continue at city council Monday as councillors prepare to approve utility rates.



While rates will still likely go up on water and wastewater fees, they’ll be going up by significantly less than originally planned.



City administration looked at two options on reducing the 8.3 per cent increase on water and wastewater rates. One was freezing the fee at this year’s rate, while the other option was a 2.5 per cent increase.



Administration is recommending the second.



Coun. Ward Sutherland, vice chair of the Priorities and Finance Committee, said he’s heard people saying it's because it’s an election year, but the savings have more to do with the city’s new off-site levies.



Those levies – which are paid by developers on new projects – go towards basic infrastructure such as water and sewer lines, and will defer some of that cost from rate payers.



Council’s agenda also reveals the cost of another fee cut, which was proposed last week by Coun. Joe Magliocca and Mayor Naheed Nenshi.



The city will need to take $13 million from the Fiscal Stability Reserve (a.k.a. the rainy day fund) to give homeowners a break on new green cart fees until the end of 2017.



Coun. Evan Woolley said while the cuts are positive, he still believes citizens need a more comprehensive package of relief from the FSR.



“We haven’t seen a lot of leadership from the mayor as to what this means for the whole city," said Woolley. "What are the different demographics of people we can support?”