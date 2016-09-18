Calgary dancer reflects on So You Think You Can Dance experience

At 13-years-old, Tate McRae was on national television as the only Canadian dancer left in the final four of this season’s So You Think You Can Dance – but she was far from alone.

“I kept reminding myself to stay true to who I am, and with Catherine at my side every week it was amazing, and I was growing every single time I danced on stage,” said McRae, referring to her coach during the show, Kathryn McCormick.

Although McRae finished the competition last week in third place, the lessons she learned from McCormick will stay with her forever – in more than just dance moves.

“She taught me to stay true to myself and never give up, or do something your heart says you shouldn’t do,” McRae explained.

“She also taught me to let go and not care what anyone thinks about what you’re doing or how you’re performing.”

Born and raised in Calgary, McRae has been dancing since the age of six. She and her mom had to fly down to New York in order to try out for the show, which focused on younger, up-and-coming dancers for this season.

That was near the beginning of this year.

Now, as she left Los Angeles after the competition, she was surprised to find people recognizing her and even stopping her for a photo or just to chat.

“Haha, I wouldn’t consider myself as a celebrity, but I would say it’s pretty cool to be known, especially by non-dancers,” she smiled. Although she had her own cool celebrity moments, meeting famous faces like Paula Abdul and Jason Derulo.

Abdul even called her a “gift from God” after one performance.

But now that she’s back – just as school is starting, no less – McRae doesn’t intend to sit on So You Think You Can Dance as her crowning achievement.