Calgary family honors family in Terry Fox Run

As Dave Kowalczyk was running the course with his oldest son in the annual Terry Fox Run, his thoughts were on his sister-in-law, who passed away from brain cancer in 2011 and his mother, who was diagnosed just last year.

“It’s the second time doing the 5k, and I just kept telling him ‘keep pushing yourself, would it be harder fighting cancer or running a 5k?” said Kowalczyk.

About 1,400 people participated in the run on Sunday in Calgary which raised over $100,000 for the foundation. But according to Megan Hampel of the Terry Fox Foundation, the number of participants was down a few hundred compared to last year. Hampel attributes the drop as a result of the economic downturn and last year’s 35th anniversary.

“It’s raising funds directly for scientific research, last year (the national foundation) funded over 26-million that went into three key research areas for cancer but it funds the research into cancers that don’t normally get very much funding,” said Hampel.

But for Kowalczyk and his family, who have participated in the run every year since his sister-in-law was diagnosed in 2009, the event is a fun way to honour their family members who were touched by the disease - even though some years were hard on the kids.

“First time we did it, these two kids were in a jogging stroller, full-on winter gear and with the jogging stroller pushing them. It was snowing and they were crying, but we just kept on going. We’re very committed,” recalled Kowalczyk.

Nonetheless, Hampel said showing support for Fox and cancer research is important - especially because participants don’t have to be a great athlete for the run by choosing a 1k, 5k or 10k course. Hampel also said the run hopes to spread awareness and education about cancer.