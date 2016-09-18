Calgary police investigating overnight stabbing in NE

Calgary police have yet to interview a man they say was found stabbed outside a Mac’s convenience store in the city’s northeast.

At around 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Mac’s, located near 68 St and 8 Ave NE, after a store staff member saw a person who appeared to be dazed.

Police said the man endured stab wounds to his back and was driven to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, non-life threatening condition.

A large, white SUV dropped the wounded man off at the Mac’s that morning, Police said, adding the van fled the scene shortly after. The man had also been drinking.