Calgary police investigating overnight stabbing in NE
Police say white SUV dropped off a man with stab wounds at a Mac’s
Calgary police have yet to interview a man they say was found stabbed outside a Mac’s convenience store in the city’s northeast.
At around 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Mac’s, located near 68 St and 8 Ave NE, after a store staff member saw a person who appeared to be dazed.
Police said the man endured stab wounds to his back and was driven to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, non-life threatening condition.
A large, white SUV dropped the wounded man off at the Mac’s that morning, Police said, adding the van fled the scene shortly after. The man had also been drinking.
Police are asking anyone with information to call its non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
