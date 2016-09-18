Four teens injured in vehicle rollover northeast of Calgary

Four teens were taken to hospital Sunday evening after a single-vehicle rollover just northeast of the city.

EMS responded to the call just after 6 pm near Range Road 284 near Delacourt.

Four teenage males were transported to hospital according to Sean Lavers, EMS operations supervisor.

One was taken by STARS Air Ambulance in serious but non-life threatening condition.

The other three were taken by ground to Foothills Hospital – one in serious condition and two others as a precaution.