Youth basketball program in Shaganappi a slam dunk

Al Devani grew up on the north side of Shaganappi, and he knows first hand about the struggles some youth in the area face.



So when Devani – the founder of RNDSQR Developments – was approached by Coun. Evan Woolley about hosting a basketball camp, he knew just the people to call.



Devani tapped the talents of Eddie Richardson from Genesis Basketball. He also found a collection of sponsors to make sure the kids came away with more than just improved skills.



“We tried to make it the real deal. They’re all swagged out – they got shorts and shirts, water bottles and basketballs,” said Devani.



The camp – held over three weekends – was free for 85 youth from Shaganappi, which has a high concentration of social housing.



“You have an amazing community living here but people are struggling in many ways,” said Woolley.



He said building trust with the youth now will help with addressing other problems they might have at home and school.



“Not a single kid had had breakfast when they got on the bus the first day, so there are challenges - but this is about building trust so we can work on the fundamental issues.”