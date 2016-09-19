Alberta Justice minister reluctant to support mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl crimes

Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley wouldn’t support mandatory minimum sentencing changes for fentanyl crimes, unless evidence suggested otherwise.

However, the current evidence suggests mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl aren’t warranted, Ganley said, referencing a recent Supreme Court of Canada ruling that said a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in prison for a drug offence violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The top court ruled 6 - 3 against such measures in April, brought forward by the the former federal Conservative government.

Last week, Wildrose MLAs Scott Cyr and Drew Barnes sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, requesting the federal government amend the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to change mandatory minimum sentencing powers related to the fentanyl crisis.

The Wildrose requested the trafficking of fentanyl should carry a two year less a day minimum; the importing of fentanyl should carry a five year minimum; and the production of fentanyl should carry a five year minimum.

But Minister Ganley said the Wildrose’s letter doesn’t provide evidence-based rationale behind its letter.

“I’m not sure that (mandatory minimum sentences) would have the impact that they’re suggesting.” she said.

She said the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police haven’t asked the provincial government for mandatory minimum sentences.

“Fentanyl has had a terrible impact here in Alberta, and that impact has been very tragic for many people,” Ganley said. “But in addressing that impact, we need to be guided by the law and evidence.”