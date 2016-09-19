Audit finds savings of $17 million in city’s water department

The city’s latest Zero-Based Review on Calgary’s Water Resources has found between $17 and $20.5 million in savings – and one councillor says it’s proof the city can continue to freeze taxes for the foreseeable future.



Zero-Based Reviews are audits conducted by independent third parties that look for savings that will not negatively affect frontline services. This one was conducted by Scottish Water International.



Water Resources has an annual capital budget of $454 million but the review’s scope was only on $100.3 million of that.



Administration has accepted all of the recommendations, which mainly involve changes to business practices.



Coun. Ward Sutherland, vice-chair of the Priorities and Finance Committee, said the savings aren’t just one time but would be realized on an annual basis.



He noted that Zero-Based Reviews have saved between $80 to $100 million over the past few years.



Sutherland said the savings surface in the city’s surpluses at the end of the year, and much of the savings have gone into the Fiscal Stability Reserve, which now sits at over $500 million.



“This is just another example of how we could continue to have zero increases on taxes for more than just 2017 – by managing our operating budget, we shouldn’t have to need any increases at all,” said Sutherland.