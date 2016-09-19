Beakerhead teepee installation stirs up controversy

A teepee set up as part of an art installation at a Beakerhead event caused one woman to take to social media expressing her outrage.

Danni Black, a Blackfoot woman, wrote a lengthy Facebook message about the event called Taste of That Thing in the Desert and her experience coming across the installation.

“I looked ahead and saw it. A poorly set up teepee, so carefully and intricately wrapped up in cheap Christmas lights,” her post said. “It never ceased to amaze me how sick to my stomach it makes me feel.”

Mary Anne Moser, Co-Founder of Beakerhead, said that there are over 170 presenters and over 60 events at the festival.

“We don’t want to control it, we don’t want to control the conversation. Beakerhead is a platform for all kinds of experiences that bring together art, science and engineering.” said Moser.

The creator of the installation, League of Extraordinary Albertans said that Beakerhead was not involved in the installation despite it being promoted as an event under the festival.

“The choices for the art installations were made by the LEA not by Beakerhead. Beakerhead was not involved in the choice of what gets placed up there. It was on the LEA and this was bad oversight on our end.” said Norm Lim Sang of LEA.