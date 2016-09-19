Calgary announces Olympic bid exploration committee members

in a room lined with nostalgic Olympic paraphernalia, Mayor Naheed Nenshi and former police chief Rick Hanson announced the “Calgary Bid Exploration Committee” on Monday – the group in charge of a “fact-focused” exploration of Calgary’s potential bid.



Hanson was named chair of the committee made up of 17 voting members and three non-voting positions all in charge of creating two reports to help guide councillors towards a decision: to bid, or not to bid on the 2026 Winter Olympics.



“We don’t want to be viewed as being a rubber stamp body,” said Hanson. “That’s just not the way that I work, and it’s not the way anyone on the committee wants to work…we are all very much aware on this committee of the direction from council. It is a fact-finding board.”



Members include Calgarian athletes including past Olympians and Paralympians, energy leaders, art community leaders and more.



Nenshi said he’s really happy with the committee as a whole.



“It’s made up of half men, half women, it represents athletes, coaches, people who have been involved in the Olympic movement, business people, community leaders,” said Nenshi. “I’m really excited about the potential of their work.”



When asked why no members of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation were added to the board, Hanson said if all stakeholders were included, the board would be comprised of over 100 people. Nenshi chimed in to say connections to “any particular facility” weren’t on the board because to have someone “pitching for their own facility” on the committee wouldn’t make sense.



However, Sue Riddell Rose, who is related to Clay Riddell, part owner of the Flames, is on the board.



“That was a little bit of debate we certainly had,” said Nenshi, when asked about potential conflicts of interest. “My understanding is that she herself doesn’t have ownership stake, and we don’t want to reject anyone because of various family ties.”



He said she was asked to join because the committee needed an energy leader who also has deep community ties – and Riddell fit the bill.



The mayor added CalgaryNEXT has “literally” nothing to do with the city’s Olympic bid considerations.



One concern, the rising cost of security, is one of the reasons Hanson was asked to assume his role as chair.



“At the end of the day I don’t think there’s anybody that thinks the world is a safer place,” said Hanson. “We’ve got to have a really hard look at what security looks like, what it’s going to cost and make sure that that’s factored into the presentation we’ll be making to council, because those are all serious factors to consider.”



Committee members won’t be starting from a blank slate, as some work has already been done to explore a bid. But the timeline has been set, and the committee is expected to present council with an interim report as soon as January 2017 with a final report due July 2017.



They will be examining the potential capital and operating costs for hosting the games, including existing and potentially required facilities, investment from three orders of government and other costs.