Teepee controversy leads to future partnership

An potentially insensitive art exhibit at Beakerhead has lead to a positive outcome for one Blackfoot woman.

Future events by the League of Extraordinary Albertans will incorporate indigenous voices and artists after Danni Black, a Blackfoot women originally upset at a teepee installation at a Beakerhead event, conversed with the creator, Norm Lim Sang.

“We introduced ourselves, and talked about my background, and how my life has been in the past year reconnecting with my roots,” said Black. “We had a conversation about things that could’ve been different, and things that could change in the future.”

According to Black, future events featuring aboriginal items such as teepees will include a representative to give people insight and knowledge into the aboriginal culture or at the very least, have an information card or board that people can view.

“What had frustrated me the most was that there wasn’t anybody there to offer me any information or insight into what the intent was,” said Black, who adds she looks forward to working together with Lim Sang on a positive outcome.

“We encourage participation in our community, and if there’s something that we can do to highlight and shed light on a proud culture that we celebrate here in Alberta, (We’ll) do it right,” said Lim Sang.

Black has also been in contact with Beakerhead who previously stated they will be creating mechanisms in order to ensure all future events hosted by the festival respect a diversity of cultures.