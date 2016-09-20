Men strut their stuff during Calgary’s Walk a Mile In Her Shoes

When James Sullivan was presented with his size 13 heels, they brought to mind another form of transportation.



“They were canoes,” he joked.



Sullivan was one of 224 men who strutted their stuff in high heels down Stephen Avenue over the lunch break Tuesday as part of the YWCA’s 11th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event.



Men in business suits, uniforms, and even work coveralls made the wobbly trip from Bankers Hall to Olympic Plaza, much to the delight of passers-by.



Given the wet weather, many were clutching umbrellas that doubled as canes.



Sullivan said it was his first time at the event. He admitted his feet were killing him after the walk, but he still had a good time.



YWCA CEO Sue Tomney said the event has raised well over $2 million over its eleven years, and this year they came close to $200,000.



All funds go to YWCA – specifically programs and services that help women and children fleeing domestic violence such as the Sherrif King Home, community-based supportive housing and Mary Dover House.



Tomney said they try to make it as easy as possible for participants by holding it over the lunch break and providing a lunch after the walk.



And for anyone thinking of taking part next year, there’s no need to start shopping for pumps.



“We provide the shoes and we provide the backpacks so that when they’re walking, they an put their own shoes in the backpacks,” said Tomney.



Many of the walkers were part of corporate teams, such as a crew from Trican Well Services. They stood out with their coveralls, hardhats and bright-red heels.



“The company as a whole is involved in a lot of community initiatives and this is one the gentlemen can step for,” said Mike Gilchrist.