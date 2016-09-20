Parking makeover underway at Calgary’s Foothills hospital

You can expect improved drop-off zones at the Foothills Medical Centre, as Alberta Health Services (AHS) revamps parking services at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Michael Suddes, Foothills site director, said AHS will begin construction Saturday on a new, $50-million 2,000-stall parking structure to replace Lot 1.

He said the new lot is part of AHS’s plan to improve patient and visitor experiences, which includes better drop-off zones.

The drop-off zones, Suddes said, will let visitors quickly park, take their family member to the emergency room and, when all is good, return to the vehicle and park it in a long-term lot.

He said the zones will better marked — taking a note from the airport — where they will be designated by letter: A, B, C, D, etc.

“Dropping off patients and family members is as important as parking, particularly if you’re attending an emergency department,” Suddes said. “You need really quick access to get that person seen as soon as possible.”

Though Sandra Azocar, executive director of Friends of Medicare, said more drop-off sites is a good idea, she said AHS shouldn’t rely on fees to offset expenses.

“It hinders someone’s ability to provide supports to their family members when they’re constantly having to go to the hospital,” Azocar said.

Suddes said parking rates won’t change while the new lot is under construction and likely won’t be lowered once it’s complete.

However, he said AHS reviews its parking rates annually. The health authority has also said it has compassionate parking passes for patients and visitors facing financial hardship on a case-by-case basis.

As part of revamping experiences at hospital parking, the Foothills will also install a pay-by-plate system, much the like City of Calgary’s parking meters, which will eliminate the need for gates and improve traffic flow.