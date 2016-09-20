By the numbers: What needs fixing in Calgary’s aging hospitals

Calgary’s major health centres are in need of more than $40 million in repairs, with most being at the Foothills Medical Centre.

Earlier this week, Metro reported Calgary-area health facilities are in need of repairs worth $56 million, based on a provincial backlog totalling an estimate of $700 million, according to Health Minister Sarah Hoffman.

The NDP government has committed to funding those repairs, and has taken shots at the former PCs for not adequately maintaining the province’s health centres.

In fact, the NDP’s 2016-17 funding commitment, $135 million, is about quadruple of the $35 million the PCs committed in 2014-15.

In an email, Alberta Health Services said Calgary Zone facilities are listed in acceptable condition, but need regular maintenance to bring them up to more modern standards and help extend their use.

AHS said “projects are very important in helping to update our facilities and to ensure our patients and staff stay well,” adding, “They can vary from small projects like fixing an access ramp, to larger ones like replacing multimillion dollar heating systems.”

The Foothills Medical Centre

More than half of Calgary’s major hospital repairs, in terms of cost, are occurring at the Foothills Medical Centre.

The government has provided $29.8 million in maintenance at the Foothills for the 2015-16 to 2017-18 fiscal years. The hospital has 29 projects that are ready to go.

Pegged at $4.3 million, the biggest repair at the Foothills is the let down station and feed water aerator system, which removes oxygen and other dissolved gases from feed water to steam-generating boilers.

The Peter Lougheed Centre

Repairs at the Peter Lougheed Centre (PLC) have totalled more than $3.5 million, with 11 projects.

Last year, the hospital unveiled the first phase of the re-developed Vascular Centre of Excellence, a 2,500-sq-metre, $32.6 million project.

The most expensive repair at the PLC, though, are interior renovations at Unit 25 and 27, pegged at $1.2 million.

The Alberta Children’s Hospital

With 12 projects, about $1.2 million in fixer-uppers are needed at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Although there are no million-dollar repairs needed, the hospital is in need of $400,000 to replace both the mental health PCU ceiling ventilation grill and the north entrance door.

Other repairs include $100,000 for site security retrofits and $80,000 for venting at cytogenetics.

Rockyview General Hospital

Maintenance costs at the Rockyview General Hospital are more than $2.3 million, with a total of nine projects.

The biggest maintenance cost at Rockyview is replacing the BMS controllers and I/O modules at $650,000.

The government is also spending $450,000 to replace 56 air circuit breakers at the hospital and $325,000 to install rooftop tie-back anchors.

The Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre

Though there are only four projects on the go at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre, one repair project will cost $3 million.

The $3-million project calls for replacing the otis elevator proprietary controls. In total, More than $3.1 million is being spent to maintain the health centre.