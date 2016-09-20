Woman taken to hospital after shooting in northeast Calgary

One person is dead and a woman has been taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after a shooting in the northeast community of Redstone.

Around 8 p.m., Calgary police received a 911 call from a woman who said she had been injured at Redstone Manor NE.

When police arrived, they located an injured female, although they can’t confirm if it was the same woman who called 911.

That person was transported to Foothills hospital by ambulance with a police escort.

Chris Baker of Calgary EMS confirmed the patient's condition, as well as the fact that a person was found deceased at the scene.

Police have confirmed the homicide unit is investigating.