CBE school fees out of control: parent advocate
Students with CBE higher fees than those with Calgary Catholic School District
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Calgary Association of Parents and School Councils (CAPSC) is calling foul on the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) for what they’re calling exorbitant— and sometimes surprise— fees.
Althea Adams, spokeswoman for CAPSC and the single mother of two elementary school-aged children, said when she went to pay CBE fees for her children she was shocked when they were roughly $1,300—but soon found out that wasn’t it.
“It was funny because a friend of mine asked why mine was only $1,300 and hers was over $1,300,” said Adams. “Turns out, even though I’d already paid off my fees at the beginning of the school year, after the fact on Sept. 8 they added additional charges for an activity fee.”
Adams said her CBE fees included two kids on the bus at $335 each, noon supervision fee at $285 each, instructional supplies and materials (ISM) at $45 each and an incidental activity fee at $10 each— resulting in $1,320 in fees for two children.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “When I fill out my taxes I check off that I’m supporting the public school system, so my tax dollars are already paying for this.”
Education Minister David Eggen committed to eliminating school fees during his campaign, but has said recently tough economic times in the province hasn’t allowed for that to happen this year.
Across the board, CBE parents are paying roughly $100 more for their children at any grade level in comparison to CCSD.
Adams said what appears to be ever-rising fees at the CBE needs to stop. She said it’s difficult for many low-income families, single parents and in general, for anybody.
“For many people that’s rent, that’s choosing between paying for school for their children and something else,” she said. “It’s a lot of money for anybody, and not everyone has flexibility to pay $1,300 at the beginning of a school year.”
Both boards will waive fees for families that apply for assistance and meet income standards.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary