CBE school fees out of control: parent advocate

The Calgary Association of Parents and School Councils (CAPSC) is calling foul on the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) for what they’re calling exorbitant— and sometimes surprise— fees.



Althea Adams, spokeswoman for CAPSC and the single mother of two elementary school-aged children, said when she went to pay CBE fees for her children she was shocked when they were roughly $1,300—but soon found out that wasn’t it.



“It was funny because a friend of mine asked why mine was only $1,300 and hers was over $1,300,” said Adams. “Turns out, even though I’d already paid off my fees at the beginning of the school year, after the fact on Sept. 8 they added additional charges for an activity fee.”



Adams said her CBE fees included two kids on the bus at $335 each, noon supervision fee at $285 each, instructional supplies and materials (ISM) at $45 each and an incidental activity fee at $10 each— resulting in $1,320 in fees for two children.



“It’s crazy,” she said. “When I fill out my taxes I check off that I’m supporting the public school system, so my tax dollars are already paying for this.”