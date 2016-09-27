292% increase in methamphetamine seizures year over year: CPS
Drugs leading to increased property crime as addicts steal to support their habit
The Calgary Police Service have seen a 292 per cent increase in methamphetamine seizures in the second quarter of 2016, compared to the same time last year, according to a report presented to the Calgary Police Commission on Tuesday.
Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said the increase is measured in both small busts, such as a person carrying a baggy of the drugs, all the way up to large busts. And, in conjunction with the ever-increasing fentanyl issue in the province, they’re seeing some scary outcomes.
“Some people are using meth to get high and fentanyl to come down,” he said. “It’s a double-edged sword.”
Schiavetta said the significant increase in methamphetamine seizures is due to a shift in drug habits and the supplier landscape.
“Meth is easy to get, it’s highly addictive and it’s cheaper than drugs like cocaine,” he said.
Schiavetta said street value for one gram of methamphetamine is around $50.
Adding to the challenges faced by CPS dealing with the increased presence of meth on city streets is a rising culture of addiction to drugs like meth and fentanyl. Schiavetta said there are people in Calgary trying to support a $1,000-a-day addiction, which directly correlates with increased property crime.
“It’s not the norm, but it’s not the exception either,” he said. “People needing to support that addiction often don’t have the money, so that’s $1,000 of crime they have to commit.”
