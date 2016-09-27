292% increase in methamphetamine seizures year over year: CPS

The Calgary Police Service have seen a 292 per cent increase in methamphetamine seizures in the second quarter of 2016, compared to the same time last year, according to a report presented to the Calgary Police Commission on Tuesday.



Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said the increase is measured in both small busts, such as a person carrying a baggy of the drugs, all the way up to large busts. And, in conjunction with the ever-increasing fentanyl issue in the province, they’re seeing some scary outcomes.



“Some people are using meth to get high and fentanyl to come down,” he said. “It’s a double-edged sword.”



Schiavetta said the significant increase in methamphetamine seizures is due to a shift in drug habits and the supplier landscape.