Airdrie residents speak out against $83M downtown revitalization

Citizens are blasting Airdrie City Council after it unveiled plans for a multi-million dollar redevelopment of city hall and surrounding properties to a select group of business leaders earlier this month.



The project, known simply as The Square, could see a number of buildings redeveloped including Airdrie City Hall, the library, and retail buildings.



The price tag for the entire project, which would be phased over 10 years, could be upwards of $83 million, although the cost to taxpayers would only be a fraction of that, according to the project website. Much of the cost would be financed.



Airdrie Resident Marnie Marr has been speaking out against the plans, and the perceived lack of transparency surrounding the project.



She first heard about it on Sept. 8 when a friend who was invited to the plan’s unveiling brought her along to the invitational meeting.



The property in question is owned by Airdire Main Street Real Estate Inc. (AMSQ)– a private company set up by the city after it purchased about five acres of land in the downtown in 2004.



“They keep comparing (AMSQ) to Enmax – it’s Airdrie’s Enmax,” said Marr.



The board of AMSQ is made up of all members of council, the city manager and the city’s director of finance.



Marr said because it’s set up as a private corporation, it isn’t subject to the same level of transparency as city council.



When she learned about a financial report completed by Ernst And Young on The Square, she requested a copy of the report as well as AMSQ meeting minutes through freedom of information. The city told her fulfilling her request would cost $17,346.



The matter was to go before council for approval on Oct. 3 but Airdrie Mayor Peter Brown said that date has been pushed back to January to allow for more public consultation.



“We’re not doing anything without hearing from the community,” said Brown.



He said if he had his time back, he would not have rolled out the project to community and business leaders in the way it was done on Sept. 8.



He also said he would like to see the Ernst and Young report released, but that will be a board decision.



Brown said he consulted with city lawyers about the structure of AMSQ but was told everything was above the board.



“My biggest problem was to make sure I’m not in conflict in my role, because I felt, when you’re talking about something this significant – this stuff should be in the public realm.”